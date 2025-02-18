Connect with us

Idia Aisien’s Exclusive Invitation to Netflix’s Bridgerton Set in London: Take a Look

Nigerian Star Actress, TV Host, and Luxury Lifestyle Influencer; Idia Aisien, recently joined an exclusive group of international influencers invited by Netflix for a special behind-the-scenes experience on the set of Bridgerton in London. As the only Nigerian influencer selected for this opportunity, Idia had the chance to explore the world of the beloved series firsthand.

During the three-day VIP experience, Idia was granted an all-access pass to the world of Bridgerton, where she explored the lavish set, engaged in exclusive conversations with the official cast, and got a coveted first look at insider secrets about the upcoming season. Not one to miss a fashion moment, she turned heads in a series of custom designer looks that embodied the opulence and grandeur of the Bridgerton universe.

From intimate dinners with top influencers to one-on-one interviews with the stars of the show, Idia seamlessly blended her signature elegance with sharp journalistic prowess, giving her audience a taste of the regal world behind the beloved Netflix series.

Idia’s participation in this prestigious event highlights the growing influence of African talent on the global entertainment and digital media scene. Her ability to seamlessly navigate both Nollywood and international platforms continues to position her as a dynamic voice in film, fashion, and storytelling, re-affirming her position as a rising global icon.

Stay tuned to Idia’s social media channels for exclusive glimpses into her Bridgerton experience and behind-the-scenes moments from the Netflix set.

Photo Credits:
Black Outfit
Designer: @ambaosa
Hair: @adefunkeee
Diamonds: @akano_diamonds
Makeup: @chariscolours
Photography: @photokulture
Shooting Location: @rococo.ng

