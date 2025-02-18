Meet the Four African Designers Named Semi-Finalists for the 2025 LVMH Prize

In exciting news for African fashion, David Boye–Doe, Tolu Coker, Torishéju Dumi, and Yasmin Mansour have been named among the 20 semi-finalists for the 12th edition of the prestigious LVMH Prize for Young Designers, highlighting the growing recognition of African talent in global fashion.

This isn’t the first time African designers have caught the eye of the LVMH Prize. In 2019, South Africa’s Thebe Magugu became the first African designer to take home the grand prize. Priya Ahluwalia, a British Indian Nigerian designer, was a finalist in 2020, and Lukhanyo Mdingi from Cape Town won the Special Prize in 2021.

The LVMH Prize is a major platform for young designers, offering €400,000 to the winner along with a year of mentorship in key areas like sustainable practices, marketing, and brand management. There are also two other awards—the Karl Lagerfeld Prize and the Savoir-Faire Prize, each with €200,000 and a year of mentorship.

The 20 semi-finalists will showcase their collections during Paris Fashion Week on March 5th and 6th. With the competition becoming more competitive, we’re particularly thrilled about these four African designers who have made it this far.

Meet them below:

David Kusi Boye-Doe “Boyedoe” (Ghana)

Founded in 2020 by David Boye-Doe, Boyedoe is the first Ghanaian brand to participate in the LVMH Prize. David Boye-Doe combines Afrofuturism with traditional West African tailoring, creating bold, genderless designs with structured silhouettes. The brand is committed to sustainability, focusing on deconstruction and reconstruction in its designs. Drawing inspiration from the Sankofa bird, a symbol in Ghanaian culture, Boyedoe uses fashion to explore and reimagine African heritage in a socially and environmentally responsible way.

Since its international debut as a finalist for ARISE 30 Under 30 New Stars in Lagos, Boyedoe has launched four collections, including his most recent at the Lagos Fashion Weekend in October last year.

Tolu Coker (Nigeria)

Tolu Coker, a British-Nigerian designer, is reshaping womenswear by placing identity and heritage at the heart of her designs. Her collections explore themes of migration, race, and cultural storytelling, often incorporating hand-dyed fabrics and up-cycled materials. As a passionate advocate for sustainable fashion, she founded her brand in 2021 with the aim of redefining luxury through sustainability, inclusivity, and cultural preservation.

Drawing on her own heritage and a family legacy of social activism, Tolu Coker’s work blends quality tailoring, craftsmanship, and cultural narratives. She combines traditional techniques like batik, loom weaving, and hand-embroidery with modern technologies, creating collections that connect the past with the future. Her bold approach has caught the attention of stars like Tems and Doechii, who have worn her creations. Beyond fashion, her brand also extends into exhibitions, films, and global projects, challenging industry standards and using luxury as a platform for equity, heritage, and social impact

Torisheju Dumi (Nigeria)

Torisheju Dumi, the designer behind the UK-based brand Torisheju, launched her label with the goal of pushing the limits of contemporary fashion.

Her collections combine menswear and womenswear, featuring sculptural, artistic designs, architectural structures, fluid draping, and avant-garde aesthetic. Torisheju gained attention after dressing Zendaya for the “Dune: Part Two” photocall, which brought her work into the spotlight.

Growing up, Torisheju was exposed to fashion through her mother’s passion for 19th-century design and art. Her Nigerian-Brazilian, Catholic upbringing also influences her work, with themes of religion, tradition, and spirituality playing a central role. Torisheju graduated with an MA in Fashion from Central Saint Martins and is an alumna of the Sarabande Foundation. She has also gained invaluable experience at Céline with Phoebe Philo, as well as at Ann Demeulemeester, Giles Deacon, and Sibling London.

Yasmin Mansour (Egypt)

Yasmin Mansour founded her eponymous brand in 2014 with a focus on creating a dialogue between sculptural elegance and artistic expression. Based in Qatar, her label is known for architectural silhouettes, intricate pleating, and a reverence for traditional craftsmanship.

Her designs combine texture and structure to present a refined approach to luxury, where fashion meets contemporary art. Every creation embodies a thoughtful balance of innovation and artistry, making Yasmin Mansour’s work a celebration of both craft and creativity.