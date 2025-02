Chioma Akpotha is stunning in a pink monochrome moment and just the right dose of playfulness. Draped in a tailored pastel pink blazer dress, our Bella Stylista blends power dressing with ultra-feminine charm. The structured lapels and delicate crystal embellishments on the sleeves takes the look to an entirely new level of chic.

Her makeup is soft, complementing her outfit without overpowering it. With a dreamy setting decked out in pink florals and luxe details, this entire aesthetic screams ‘high tea with a side of haute couture’. We love a well-thought-out theme, and Chioma Akpotha is serving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Would you rock this look?