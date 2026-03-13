Chioma Akpotha Marks Her 46th Birthday With Beautiful Edo and Igbo-Inspired Looks

Turning 46 looked very good on Chioma Akpotha.

The Nollywood star celebrated her birthday on 12 March with not one but two standout looks that paid tribute to Nigerian traditional fashion while still leaning into full glamour mode. The actress, who won Best Lead Actress at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for her role in “Seven Doors,” clearly had style on her mind when she stepped into this milestone year.

Her first look took inspiration from Edo ceremonial dressing. Chioma wore a floor-length burgundy velvet gown shaped in a mermaid silhouette that hugged the body before opening into a wide train at the back. The bodice featured a striking central panel packed with coral beads and pearls, creating a rich focal point against the velvet.

Gold floral embroidery and tiny gold studs appeared across the rest of the dress, giving the fabric texture and depth. The velvet train extended behind her, adding extra presence to the look.

She leaned fully into the Edo cultural references with her accessories. An Okuku coral crown was styled into her hair, while multiple strands of Ivie coral beads layered around her neck and wrists. She also carried a traditional black horsetail whisk with a beaded handle. Her makeup stayed soft and matte, allowing the bright coral jewellery to remain the visual highlight.

For her second look, Chioma switched things up with a glamorous take on Igbo ceremonial style. She wore a slim-fitting floor-length gown in a rich wine tone covered in gold and tonal embroidery.

The bodice featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with sheer mesh detailing, while the off-shoulder sleeves were finished with beaded fringe that moved gently along the arms. Her jewellery once again centred on coral beads, including a bold multi-layered necklace finished with a large gold pendant.

She paired the gown with a gold clutch and styled her hair into a sculptural updo accented with wine and rose-gold fabric arranged into a crown-like shape.

Two looks, two cultural inspirations, and one birthday celebration that reminded everyone why Chioma Akpotha remains one of Nollywood’s most admired stars.

