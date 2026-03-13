Simi Sanya & Femi Dapson’s After-Party Wedding Looks Are All Fringe, Colour and Drama

For Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson, their traditional wedding celebration was never going to end quietly.

After a day that had already delivered multiple memorable style moments, beginning with blush pink and forest green and later transitioning into butter yellow and deep crimson, the couple returned for the after party with a completely different mood. This time, the palette moved into vibrant gold, orange, purple and green, bringing a joyful sense of colour to the evening celebration.

Simi’s after-party look embraced movement and texture from every angle. She wore a short fringe mini dress layered with vibrant details. The bodice was covered in bold circular disc appliqués in shades of purple, green, blue, yellow and pink, placed over a gold beaded and embroidered base that gave the design depth and shine.

The skirt carried the most dynamic element of the dress. Long strands of layered fringe flowed downward in a gradient effect, beginning with purple near the waist before shifting into orange and eventually finishing in green at the tips. The silhouette sat well above the knee, and the fringe moved beautifully as she walked into the celebration.

Her accessories stayed minimal, allowing the dress to remain the focal point. Nude strappy heeled sandals, small gold stud earrings, and a sleek low ponytail kept the styling clean. A bold eye look paired with a neutral lip completed the beauty direction.

Standing beside her, Femi Dapson brought a different interpretation of celebratory style. He wore a burnt-orange brocade short-sleeve top paired with matching shorts, creating a relaxed but polished silhouette.

Layered on top was a cream vest featuring a richly embroidered panel down the centre. Gold scroll and flame-inspired patterns ran vertically across the fabric, introducing a regal element to the outfit.

His accessories brought the look together: a cream and gold crown-style cap trimmed with gold beading, oval tinted glasses, a gold bracelet and black velvet loafers finished with gold embellishment.

By the time the after-party began, the couple had already delivered three distinct fashion moments throughout their celebration. Each look carried its own story, and together they created a wedding wardrobe that reflected colour, culture and joyful self-expression.