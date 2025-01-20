“I Couldn’t Be Happier:” Lewis Hamilton’s Dream of Racing in Ferrari Comes True

Lewis Hamilton is officially living the dream! The seven-time Formula 1 world champion has started his journey as a Ferrari driver, marking his first day at the iconic Maranello factory on Monday.

The week is already packed with activities for Hamilton. He’s set to test drive Ferrari’s 2023 car at Fiorano, giving him a feel for the Prancing Horse’s unique setup and engine—something entirely different from his years driving Mercedes-powered cars. This is the first time in Hamilton’s 18-year F1 career that he’ll drive a car not equipped with a Mercedes engine.

Ferrari is pulling out all the stops to make Hamilton feel at home as they gear up for the 2025 season. The new car will be unveiled on 19 February, and the first race of the season is just around the corner, with the Australian Grand Prix kicking off on 14 March.

Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari feels like the start of an exciting new chapter, not just for him but for the entire F1 world. As he puts it, “Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together”