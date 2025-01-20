The 2025 Oscars Nominations Announcement Gets a New Date—Here’s How to Watch

Connect with us

Photo Credit: The Academy/Instagram

The 2025 Oscar nominations are finally set to be announced on Thursday, 23 January, bright and early at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET. This new date comes after the announcement was postponed twice due to the wildfires that have swept through Los Angeles since early January. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made the decision to delay out of respect for those affected and to prioritise safety during this challenging time.

“After consultation with ABC, our board and other key stakeholders in the Los Angeles and film communities, we have made the carefully considered decision to proceed with the 97th Oscars ceremony as planned on March 2nd,” Academy Chief Executive Officer Bill Kramer said in a statement to The Los Angeles Times.

“This year’s ceremony will include special moments acknowledging those who fought so bravely against the wildfires. We feel that we must go forward to support our film community and to use our global platform to bring attention to these critical moments in our history.”

Originally slated for 17 January, the nominations will now be revealed at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills. Fans and film enthusiasts can tune in via the Academy’s digital platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. For those who prefer traditional TV, you can catch the announcement on Good Morning America or streaming on ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, 2 March 2025, and will be hosted by the talk show host and comedian Conan O’Brien.

Held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, this year’s event will include special tributes to the brave firefighters and first responders who have worked tirelessly during the wildfires. “This year’s ceremony will include special moments acknowledging those who fought so bravely against the wildfires… The spirit of Los Angeles and our film community has always been one of resilience, and the Oscars represent not just a celebration of film, but the industry’s strength and unity in the face of adversity,”Kramer said.

Where to Watch
The ceremony will air live at 7 p.m. EDT / 4 p.m. PDT and will be available on your local ABC station. You can also stream it on platforms like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, and FuboTV, many of which offer free trials. For viewers in Africa, you can catch the show on M-Net and DSTV Now.

