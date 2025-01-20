First Win for Nigeria: Junior Yellow Greens Defeat New Zealand in ICC Women’s U-19 Cricket

The Junior Yellow Greens are off to a remarkable start this week and an even more impressive debut in the ongoing 2025 ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia. In the early hours of Monday, they secured a thrilling two-run victory over New Zealand, marking their first-ever win in the history of the ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup.

Unlike their match against Samoa, which was abandoned due to heavy rain and a wet outfield, the game against New Zealand proceeded despite weather challenges. It was shortened to 13 overs, but the Junior Yellow Greens rose to the occasion, successfully defending a modest target of 66 runs against the test-playing nation.

New Zealand, having elected to field first, sent the Nigerian batters to the crease. Captain Lucky Piety led from the front, smashing Nigeria’s first-ever six at a Women’s World Cup. Her composed innings of 18 runs off 22 balls, coupled with her sharp bowling spell—taking 1 wicket for just 8 runs in 3 overs—proved pivotal in Nigeria’s historic win.

The Junior Yellow Greens finished their innings at 65 runs for the loss of six wickets in 13 overs. In a nail-biting finish, the Nigerian team showcased resilience and determination, keeping fans on the edge of their seats throughout the match.

Next up, the Junior Yellow Greens will face South Africa on 22 January at 7:30 AM (WAT).

Watch the team celebrate their monumental victory below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)