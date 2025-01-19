News
Is TikTok Back in the U.S? Platform Announces Service Restoration After Brief Shutdown
On Sunday afternoon, TikTok’s Policy X account shared an update: “In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service.”
In less than a day since TikTok abruptly shutt down in the United States, leaving millions of users distraught, the popular social media platform has announced that it is in the process of restoring services and reinstating access.
On Sunday afternoon, TikTok’s Policy X account shared an update: “In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service.” The post continued, “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over seven million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”
The disruption began just hours before Sunday, when TikTok became unavailable in the US following a Supreme Court ruling that upheld a law effectively banning the platform due to concerns over its ties to China. Users attempting to access TikTok were met with a pop-up message stating: “Sorry, TikTok isn’t available right now.”
“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S.,” the message further stated. “Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!” Additionally, the app was removed from both the Apple and Google Play stores.
The shutdown followed a US Supreme Court ruling on Friday that upheld the legislation, which required TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to divest from the app by January 19 or face removal from U.S. app stores and hosting services. TikTok challenged the law, arguing that a sale was not feasible, but their case was rejected by the Court in a unanimous decision.
STATEMENT FROM TIKTOK:
In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170…
— TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 19, 2025
***
Feature Image by Cotton Bro Studio for Pexels