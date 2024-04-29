Prepare to be E-Stunned: Weststar unveils The All-New Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Weststar Associates, the Authorized General Distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, unveils a new era of luxury with the arrival of the all-new E-Class. This iconic vehicle raises the bar for luxury and innovation, once again bringing Mercedes-Benz’s legendary heritage to Nigerian car enthusiasts.

The all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class embraces the future of driving. It’s a masterpiece of meticulous craftsmanship, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with exquisite design. Prepare to experience unparalleled performance that will redefine the Nigerian automotive landscape. The arrival of the E-Class introduces a new option for Nigerian drivers seeking a technologically advanced and well-designed car.

The new E-Class marks the advent of a new generation, introducing more technology and luxury, the powertrains are complemented by a fresh exterior design, creating a captivating presence on the road. Inside, a plethora of new technology features permeate the cabin, providing a digital atmosphere that’s both immersive and intelligent.

The new E-Class takes its digital experience to the next level with the all-new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Superscreen. This powerful central onboard computer processes information with remarkable speed, delivering near-instantaneous responsiveness. It integrates a range of apps and games, including TikTok & Angry Birds, making it a versatile tool for both entertainment and productivity.

The Superscreen also introduces the Routines function, an intelligent feature that curates your driving experience based on various conditions and functions, automatically adjusting settings such as heating, cooling, ambient lighting, seat massage, and more. The MBUX Superscreen also debuts video conferencing in the all-new E-Class, which is enabled by a built-in camera and applications like Webex & Zoom.

The standard Burmester® 4D surround sound system, complemented by Active Ambient Lighting, transforms music into a visual and auditory masterpiece. Coordinated colours and tones are illuminated on the instrument panel, elevating the music-listening experience.

The interior is designed to prioritize comfort and quality. The spacious passenger accommodation is graced with premium materials, including leather upholstery and metal trim, resulting in a rich and upscale ambience. The new E-Class remains a four-door layout, emphasizing passenger experience and convenience. It boasts of an aerodynamic design that not only enhances its appearance but also reduces wind noise. With the assistance of nearly 500 microphones, engineers have meticulously measured and minimized wind noise, ensuring a serene cabin environment even at high driving speeds.

The exterior design comes with a host of features like; light alloy wheels, chrome highlights, and a Mercedes-Benz pattern radiator grille. Additionally, the new E-Class boasts flush-fitted doors and metallic paintwork. The new E-Class comes with upgraded standard equipment that includes Keyless-go, and the Avantgarde equipment line for the interior and exterior.

The new E-Class offers two remarkable powertrains to cater to diverse driving preferences. The E 200 model boasts an advanced 4-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid and 48-volt onboard electrical system, delivering a combined power output of 204 horsepower with a torque of 320 nm.

While the E 300 model features tremendous pulling power even at low engine speeds, with its advanced 4-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid and 48-volt on-board electrical system, it delivers an even more powerful output of 258 horsepower and 400 nm of torque. The E-Class is also equipped with a 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic transmission, which ensures seamless power delivery, and its suspension system includes Airmatic air suspension with ADS+ continuously adjustable damping and rear-axle steering.

The rear-axle steering comes with up to 4.5 degrees of articulation. At high speeds, this noticeably improves driving stability. While at low and medium speeds, the driver negotiates bends with more agility and benefits from a smaller turning circle when parking and manoeuvring.

At Mercedes-Benz, safety always comes first; this is greatly emphasized in the new E-Class which is equipped with an array of new and extended driving assistance systems; including Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Distance Assist Distronic, Pre-Safe® Impulse Side, Blind Spot Assist, and Active Parking Assist with Parktronic. This enhances driver safety and reduces workload, making driving more comfortable and secure for Nigerian road users.

The all-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class is now available nationwide at Weststar’s authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships; Barbedos Cars, M-B Automobile Services, Skymit Motors, Sunny Motors, and Tetralog Nigeria. For more information, Ready to experience the E-Class? Locate your nearest authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership or explore the all-new E-Class online.

Weststar Associates is the Authorized General Distributor for Mercedes-Benz in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The company’s brand portfolio includes Mercedes-Benz Passenger cars, vans, trucks, and buses. Also responsible for coordinating the manufacturer’s business activities within Nigeria, Weststar’s portfolio includes dealer support, marketing, public affairs, training, overall strategic and operative sales developments, and after-sales services. A necessary strategic decision in preparation for the future in a growing market such as Nigeria.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Weststar Associates