We Love to See It! Regina Daniels Nwoko Bags a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology

Striving for greatness often requires balancing multiple commitments, and Regina Daniels Nwoko has proven once again that determination pays off. The Nollywood actress has added another feather to her cap by earning a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Universidad Azteca in Mexico.

Regina shared her excitement about this milestone on Instagram, describing it as more than just an achievement:

Another Achievement unlocked, Bachelor in Psychology bagged. This moment is more than a milestone; it’s a testament to countless hours of hard work , determination, resilience and God’s love. I am super proud of myself ! I often confidently say I am God’s favourite and it’s no cap.

She also expressed gratitude to her family, especially her husband, Ned Nwoko, for his unwavering support and encouragement, as well as her mother.

Thank you my darling hubby for your unwavering support, your love and encouragement. To my treasure , Nnem, thank you for always being my backbone, I love you mummy. Here’s to new beginnings and endless possibilities!

Congratulations to Regina Daniels Nwoko on this remarkable achievement. Press play to watch moments from her graduation.