FeelLikeAChildAgain: Kelechi Njoku’s Fondest Christmas Memory Is Riding Bicycles in His Village

Dear Santa,

I am happy that it’s that time of year again when people rejoice with a great feeling of giving, love, and good wishes. I grew up in the early 1980s when Christmas was fun, full of travelling and sightseeing. My dad always drove us to the village in his white Volkswagen Beetle 1500 every Christmas to celebrate with our cousins, nephews, aunts and uncles.

We once travelled to the village for the Christmas celebration, and Sylvester, my eldest cousin, rode me around the village on a bicycle. We went from one village to another, from one party to another, and celebrated with everyone. This was during one of their market days called “Erigwara.” It’s a tradition where people visit in turns to eat and drink at each other’s homes during Christmas. It was my fondest childhood Christmas memory.

It was fun riding the bicycle. In the village, there were not many cars on the streets to disrupt the fun. A lot of people walked while a few were riding bicycles like us. There were so many masquerades at the market square competing for power.

I enjoyed the outing with my cousin and we came back at night with plenty of fried meat and fruit gifts.

How I wish I could get an opportunity to feel like a child again, Santa. I have told my children about our days and I want to explore the world with them if you could grant me my wish.

Thank you and Merry Christmas,

Kelechi Njoku.

