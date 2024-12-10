You Definitely Used These Words in 2024

When God created Nigerians, he infused them with a mix of creative ingredients. They bring a unique flair to everything they do, showcasing their creativity in how they dress, build their homes, express themselves, and navigate various aspects of life. This creativity is particularly evident in their use of language. When concepts like semantic ambiguity, extension, and reduction were first introduced, grammarians might have had Nigerians in mind, as they have a remarkable ability to use one word in a multitude of ways.

To express their creative ingenuity, every year Nigerians invent new words or adapt existing ones that come to define the essence of that year. If you look back over the years, you will see that each has its own set of words that are commonly used by Nigerians, regardless of class or status. 2024 was no exception.

While there may not have been any entirely new words introduced in 2024, I am certain that you used one of the following words throughout the year—especially if you own a smartphone—whether in conversation, as an emotional expression, or as slang.

Gree

At the beginning of 2024, “No gree for anybody” was on everybody’s lips; a conviction that in 2024, we will give it all it takes to achieve our dreams. No matter how immune you are to social influence, you can’t deny that you used the word gree 5 times at least throughout the year. While you might not necessarily use the word in the complete phrase of no gree for anybody, you definitely used gree or no gree o in your conversation with your friend. Don’t argue with me; search your chats and DMs.

Steeze

Only if you were not on the internet during the Ojude Oba would you tell me steeze did not find its way into your vocabulary. In 2024, steeze was used to mean elegance. Whether you used it for someone or someone used it for you, you definitely used steeze in 2024. Data shows that you used the word 55 times throughout the year. Don’t argue with me; search your chats and DMs.

Composure

There is no steeze without composure, although there’s a slight difference. Steeze means elegance, but composure means composure. In 2024, Nigerians used composure to define a moment when one is under an immense amount of pressure but still maintained coolheadedness to manoeuvre through the situation. When composure became popular in 2024, it came with the image of young Kanoyo O. Kanoyo in a black suit, black eyeglasses and the old Obama hairstyle. You used composure in July and August more than 40 times. Don’t argue with me; search your chats and DMs.

Panic

You can’t deny that you didn’t use panic more than 5 times in 2024. Although they came at different times, panic and composure were used in similar contexts. Panic is used in the phrase “No panic.” It is not how no panic is written, it is how it is pronounced. “No panic” accompanied “go whine you”. For instance, “The economy go whine you, but no panic.” It is an important slang, especially given the rising cost of living and inflation, which can drive many people to frustration. You used panic more than 10 times in 2024. Don’t argue with me; search your chats and DMs.

Demure

In August, Jools Lebron‘s TikTok video about being demure went viral and attracted a lot of attention. While this is not invented by a Nigerian, it seeped into Nigeria and, Nigerians being who they are, domesticated it. You used this word about 6 times this year. Don’t argue with me; search your chats and DMs.

Warm

You definitely used the expression “Go warm eba” more than enough times because it is an expression that comes in handy when anyone stresses you. Nigerians used “Go warm eba” in different contexts but it was majorly used in 2024 as a less attractive way to tell someone to shut up. How many times did you say “Go warm eba” this year?

Rizz

Rizz appears like an English word but it is slang. Like Demure, it is a popular social media that seeped into Nigeria, gaining momentum with steeze. Rizz is the ability to use flowery words to entice someone or woo anyone into acceptance. It’s a single word for being sugar-mouthed. Data show that you used rizz more than 10 times in 2024. Don’t argue with me; search your chats and DMs.

Abeg

This is your most used word this year. Like omo, Nigerians use abeg in many contexts. They use it in its natural context of “I beg you.” In other instances, Nigerians use abeg to forbid something. In this context, you find Nigerians repeating abeg many times, the g disappearing into the a “abeg abeg abeg.” Other times, Nigerians accompany abeg with God, without really appealing to God; God abeg. Most times, Nigerians use God abeg when they are simply speechless or clueless about something. You used abeg and God abeg more than 50 times this year. Don’t argue with me; search your chats and DMs.

Judge

Judge became popular this year through the “We listen; we don’t judge” trend on X, where people relay confessions about something they had secretly done. Due to its late adoption, you used judge just 10 times this year.

What is the word you used most this year?