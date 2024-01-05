“No Gree For Anybody” is for Everyone Except These People

When 2024 started on a Monday, everybody knew we were in for a serious business this year. And quite unprecedented, the year came with its opening theme, “No gree for anybody.” In fact when Young John was making “Go Hard or Go Home,” he wasn’t aware that Nigerians would adopt the song title as a mantra. So this year, as they are not greeing for anybody, they are affirming that they are going hard for everything that belongs to them, and everything they deserve.

While everyone is ready not to gree for anybody and is going hard to apply for their dream jobs, launch their business models, switch up their careers and take bold steps to achieve their new resolutions, these people should gree for somebody this year.

Single People

See ehn, any opportunity to banter single people, I will be there. My dear single brother and sister, as everyone is shouting “no gree for anybody”, abeg no join them, gree for somebody this year. Sheybi you were shimmering when people started posting matching pyjamas in December, you no go like do yours this year? Valentine is approaching, do you want to spend the 14th of February scrolling through Instagram as people share roses and gifts? Gree for that person in your DM.

Debtors

I know you’re also not greeing for anybody this year. You want to upscale your finances and uplift your income. As you’re doing so, please and please, gree and pay the person you owe their money. You know the situation of the country and the economy is really hard on Nigerians, any amount of money, no matter how small, please gree and pay. Don’t let your “no gree for anybody” reach the extent of you refusing to pay the money you owe. Thank you.

Nigeria Police

If your “no gree for anybody” is about arresting criminals, great! But if your “no gree for anybody” is by assuming that any Nigerian youth with a car is a fraudster, change your direction. Please, gree for Nigerian youths to breathe. Using iPhones or having laptops is not a sin. Dreadlocks, tattoos or multiple piercings are not sins. This year, whether you like it or not, we’re not greeing for anybody who wants to discourage us from going hard for our dreams. So let us enjoy the fruit of our labour without being accused of being frauds.

NEPA People

I can’t be the only one who is confused about what to call these people. But that’s not even why we’re here. Please, I’m on my knees, gree and give us steady electricity this year. We all know how fierce Lagos heat is at night and it won’t be nice to continue enduring what we’ve been enduring over the years. As you “no gree for anybody” this year and make us pay for electricity, please gree and give us what we pay for on time.

No Gree for Yourself

On a more serious note, the idea behind 2024’s “no gree for anybody“ mantra is to have a fabulous year. That is, smashing your goals, doing everything that brings you happiness, being in spaces you thought you didn’t belong to, and falling in love. No gree for anybody means not listening to the voices of naysayers or people who doubt your capabilities. And no gree for anybody also means not listening to your negative inner voices and not putting yourself down or giving into self-doubt. When you want to go for a higher position, apply for that scholarship or fellowship, or achieve a great feat and your inner voice tells you you’re not good enough, go for it! You’ve got all it takes. So this year, no gree for yourself.

Featured Image by Orione ConceiÃ§Ã£o for Pexels