Dance Challenges, Skits, Slangs & More–See the 2024 Viral Social Media Moments

Can you believe 2024 is almost over? It feels like just yesterday we were wishing each other a Happy New Year, telling ourselves not to “gree for anybody” this year, and hoping for the best 2024 has to offer. Now, December is here, Christmas trees are going up, we’re counting down to the holiday season, and getting our wardrobes ready to slay the festivities. Are you all set for the season? Because we definitely are!

This year was nothing short of extraordinary. From Chidimma Adetshina making history as the first Nigerian to be crowned Miss Universe first runner-up to the internet-breaking celebrity weddings—like Kunle Remi and Tiwi‘s dreamy celebration and the star-studded union of Davido and Chioma—2024 gave us moments to laugh, love, and feel proud to be Nigerian.

But it wasn’t just the big headlines; it was also the trends, challenges, and viral moments that had us dancing, debating, and sharing endlessly. From the hilarious “I Am Not the Birthday Girl” skit to the Tshwala Bam dance craze, this year kept us glued to our screens, showing the world just how creative and full of life we are.

So, let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive the moments that made us laugh, cry, and, above all, celebrate the beauty of 2024. Ready? Let’s go!

No Gree for Anybody

The year kicked off with the viral mantra, “No Gree for Anybody.” What started as a simple slang quickly became a powerful mantra. The message was clear: stand firm, know your worth, and don’t let anyone push you around. Whether it was about making tough choices or chasing big dreams, “No Gree for Anybody” reminded us to stay strong and unstoppable. Honestly, it feels like the perfect motto for 2024, don’t you think?

Gwo Gwo Ngwo Dance

When Brainjotter introduced the “Gwo Gwo Ngwo” dance, social media went wild. This viral sensation, inspired by Mike Ejeagha’s 1983 classic “Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche,” was all about waist moves and stylish legwork. The iconic “Gwo Gwo Ngwo” chant became the soundtrack for weddings, parties, and even random office breaks. Admit it, just reading this has you humming the beat and itching to bust a move.

The “Up and Grateful” Challenge

Sometimes, trends catch us completely off guard—and the “Up and Grateful” challenge was the perfect example. One morning, a video of a guy flipping out of bed, landing in a praying position, and declaring, “I’m up and grateful,” hit our feeds—and the challenge was born. Before we knew it, everyone was trying it. While some nailed it effortlessly, others walked away with bruised knees or broken teeth (Hehehe). Either way, it was a fun way to embrace gratitude and gave us some of 2024’s funniest moments.

The Desperate Chick Dance Challenge

Another dance trend that had everyone buzzing was the “Desperate Chick Dance.” Inspired by the 2008 hit “Who Get That Thing“ by Nigerian group “Desperate Chicks,” this trend involved playful routines where dancers feigned attacks on each other while twisting and whining their waists. Even Nollywood legend Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), couldn’t resist jumping on this challenge. It was pure fun and nostalgic.

My Fiancé Challenge

2024 truly became the year of love and weddings, and the “My Fiancé” challenge was the highlight. Couples—especially newlyweds—lip-synced to the catchy lyrics: “She’s off the market, all her girls like period, and all his boys are like yeahhh… all she wanna say is my fiancé!” From pre-wedding glam to reception fun, this trend captured love in all its adorable, aww-worthy glory. BellaNaija Weddings, of course, brought us all the beautiful highlights.

Ojude Oba Festival and Mr. Steeze

The year’s Ojude Oba Festival with attendees turning up in stylish traditional outfits. But the real showstopper was Farooq Oreagba, also known as Mr Steeze. Decked out in native regalia, tatted hands, black shades, and a cigar in hand, he redefined swag. earning him titles like “King of Steeze.” Social media crowned him “King of Steeze,” and his photos trended for weeks. Talk about combining culture and cool.

I Am Not the Birthday Girl Challenge

This hilarious trend was all about dramatic intros. Guests would form a line at parties, each declaring their relationship to the celebrant: “I am not the birthday girl, I am the birthday girl’s friend” or “I am not the birthday girl, I am the birthday girl’s father’s friend,” and so on, until the celebrant proudly shouted, “I am the birthday girl!”It was a hilarious and creative way to celebrate birthdays.

12345678 Challenge

Who knew counting to eight could be so much fun? The “12345678” challenge turned simple as numbers into a social media phenmenom. People counted to eight while incorporating dance moves or music. You could count up, count down, or mix it up. It was a creative way to have fun with numbers.

The Tshwala Bam Dance Challenge

The “Tshwala Bam” dance challenge had us all moving in 2024’s first quarter. This viral Amapiano routine, set to Yuppe and TitoM’s hit song, wasn’t as easy as it looked—especially for non-dancers (lol). But celebrities like Kiekie showed us how it’s done, proving once again that Nigerians can dance their way through anything.

Get Ready With Me (GRWM)

The “GRWM” trend leveled up in 2024. From weddings to gym prep or even just a casual day out, influencers and regular folks alikelet us in on their preparation routines, step by step. The trend became more than entertainment—it turned into a marketing tool for influencers. Now, who doesn’t love a peek into someone’s day?

Her Money, Her Power Campaign

This year, the “HerMoneyHer Power” campaign by The She Tank and BellaNaija sparked important conversations about women’s financial independence. It shifted perspectives from women making money being empowered to about having full control over their finances, breaking societal norms, and living life on their own terms.

This message was further amplified by campaign ambassador Funke Akindele and other entertainment stars like Veekee James, Alex Unusual, Simi, Banky W, Bovi, Waje, and Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman. Their voices lent credibility and support to the movement, encouraging women across Nigeria to step into their financial power and redefine what independence looks like.

Watch the people behind the project share their experiences

Chidimma Adetshina – Nigeria’s Proud Moment

Last month, Chidimma Adetshina made history and brought immense pride to Nigeria. Representing the country at the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico, she became the first Nigerian to be crowned first runner-up. Her grace, talent, and poise shone on the stage, showcasing Nigeria’s brilliance and beauty to the world.

What makes Chidimma’s story even more remarkable is her journey to this moment. Remember when she withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant? To then become Nigeria’s Miss Universe and later secure the first runner-up spot on the global stage, earning the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania – that’s what we call a true “grace to grace” story.

Feature Image by Keira Burton for Pexels