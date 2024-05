The “Tshwala Bam” remix featuring Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy alongside TitoM, Yuppe Tshwala and S.N.E has become a streaming phenomenon. Following its release on May 15th, the highly anticipated track surpassed 100 million streams within its first day, solidifying its momentum.

Further fueling the excitement, a music video for the remix featuring all four artists has been released.

Watch here: