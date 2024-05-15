South Africa’s “Tshwala Bam” Gets A Remix feat. Burna boy | Listen

The popular South African amapiano hit “Tshwala Bam” – a song that’s been dominating airwaves across Africa and beyond – just got a remix featuring Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy.

Originally released in mid-February by TitoM and Yuppe Tshwala, “Tshwala Bam” has amassed over 100 million streams on all streaming digital platforms. This remix takes things to the next level, with Burna Boy adding his unique sound and vibes alongside the South African vocalist S.N.E.

Listen below: