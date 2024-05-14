BN TV
Johnny Drille Switches Things Up with “Palava” | Watch the Lyric Video
After teasing fans with snippets, Johnny Drille has finally released his new song, “Palava.”
Known for his signature folk and alternative rock sound, Johnny brings a different sound and vibe to “Palava.”
He acknowledges the shift, saying on Instagram, “A lot of people are going to be like what’s happened to Johnny cause I’m singing stuff that normally I would not sing on a good day, and I love it.” He also expressed his excitement on X (Twitter), stating, “This is such a different type of record for me and I’m in love with it and can’t wait for you to hear it too.”
Listen to the song:
Watch the lyric video: