Johnny Drille Switches Things Up with "Palava" | Watch the Lyric Video

"I Met Rihanna and Didn't Believe It Was Real" - Ayra Starr on ABC's News Live Prime

Asa Asika Discusses Business & Creativity on Episode 6 of "Business and Booze

Fejiro Meets An Old Classmate in Episode 6 of "Manless"

Watch Flavour Revisit "Chinny Baby" with a Live Performance

New Video: Nasboi - Small Money

CEO Luminee Tells Her Fashion Business Story & Makes Dodo Ikire on Mercy's Menu Season 4 Finale

Nicole & Feyi Say Bye to Mummy Guilt on Episode 6 of the "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast

"Kosua Ne Meko" is the Spicy Ghanaian Street Snack You Need to Try | Watch Telande World Make It

"Their Hair Never Matched Our Colour" Candius Diallo on Hair Extensions & African Women with Omon Odike

After teasing fans with snippets, Johnny Drille has finally released his new song, “Palava.”

Known for his signature folk and alternative rock sound, Johnny brings a different sound and vibe to “Palava.”

He acknowledges the shift, saying on Instagram, “A lot of people are going to be like what’s happened to Johnny cause I’m singing stuff that normally I would not sing on a good day, and I love it.” He also expressed his excitement on X (Twitter), stating, “This is such a different type of record for me and I’m in love with it and can’t wait for you to hear it too.”

Listen to the song:

Watch the lyric video:

