Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

"I Met Rihanna and Didn't Believe It Was Real" - Ayra Starr on ABC's News Live Prime

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille Switches Things Up with "Palava" | Watch the Lyric Video

BN TV Career

Asa Asika Discusses Business & Creativity on Episode 6 of "Business and Booze

BN TV Movies & TV

Fejiro Meets An Old Classmate in Episode 6 of "Manless"

BN TV Music

Watch Flavour Revisit "Chinny Baby" with a Live Performance

BN TV Music

New Video: Nasboi - Small Money

BN TV Cuisine

CEO Luminee Tells Her Fashion Business Story & Makes Dodo Ikire on Mercy's Menu Season 4 Finale

BN TV

Nicole & Feyi Say Bye to Mummy Guilt on Episode 6 of the "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast

BN TV Cuisine

"Kosua Ne Meko" is the Spicy Ghanaian Street Snack You Need to Try | Watch Telande World Make It

Beauty BN TV Career

"Their Hair Never Matched Our Colour" Candius Diallo on Hair Extensions & African Women with Omon Odike

BN TV

“I Met Rihanna and Didn’t Believe It Was Real” – Ayra Starr on ABC’s News Live Prime

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Credit: Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr was recently on ABC’s News Live Prime in an interview with Linsey Davis where she talked about her latest releases, music career and some pinch-me moments.

Speaking about her dedication to her craft, Ayra revealed, “I have 15 versions of ‘Commas‘ because I wanted it to be perfect.” She also talked about her latest song, Bad Vibes,” featuring Seyi Vibez.

Ayra Starr, at twenty-one, has recorded a lot of success, releasing top charting songs featuring top artists, and even a Grammy award nomination.

When asked if she’s had some pinch-me moments, the superstar said, “I just met Rihanna the other day. I didn’t know she was real, but then I met her and she was so beautiful. We talked about my music career, and she gave me advice, which was just amazing.”

Ayra met Rihanna at the launch of the Fenty and Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone collection in April, where they were spotted conversing and sharing a hug.

Watch her interview with Linsey here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billie (@billie_adeleke)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Is The AMVCA Ditching Popularity for Quality?

P.Priime Takes Us Through His Daily and Production Routine in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Exclusive: Adjoa Andoh Talks to Us About Playing Lady Danbury in Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington & Advocacy

Wunmi Adelusi: The Transformative Power of Writing

Follow Oluwadunsin’s Journey to the Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere in Johannesburg, Courtesy of Netflix
css.php