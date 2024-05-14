“I Met Rihanna and Didn’t Believe It Was Real” – Ayra Starr on ABC’s News Live Prime

Ayra Starr was recently on ABC’s News Live Prime in an interview with Linsey Davis where she talked about her latest releases, music career and some pinch-me moments.

Speaking about her dedication to her craft, Ayra revealed, “I have 15 versions of ‘Commas‘ because I wanted it to be perfect.” She also talked about her latest song, “Bad Vibes,” featuring Seyi Vibez.

Ayra Starr, at twenty-one, has recorded a lot of success, releasing top charting songs featuring top artists, and even a Grammy award nomination.

When asked if she’s had some pinch-me moments, the superstar said, “I just met Rihanna the other day. I didn’t know she was real, but then I met her and she was so beautiful. We talked about my music career, and she gave me advice, which was just amazing.”

Ayra met Rihanna at the launch of the Fenty and Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone collection in April, where they were spotted conversing and sharing a hug.

Watch her interview with Linsey here: