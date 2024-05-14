Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Son Rza’s Second Birthday with Adorable Family Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are happy parents as their firstborn, Rza, turned 2. An Instagram post to commemorate the occasion, shows the happy couple beaming at the camera alongside their two sons.

Fans may recall Rihanna’s iconic pregnancy announcement in 2022. Spotted during an outing with A$AP Rocky, her baby bump was visible beneath a long pink jacket. Fast forward to May 13th of that year, and the couple welcomed their first child, Rza.

But the family wasn’t done growing. During her electrifying Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime performance in February 2023, Rihanna proudly revealed her second pregnancy with a placed hand on her baby bump. A few months later, in August, they welcomed another bouncing baby boy, Riot Rose.

See more photos of the family celebrating Rza’s birthday: