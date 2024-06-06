Whoopi Goldberg Brings Back the Cast of “Sister Acts 2” to Celebrate its 30th Anniversary

Connect with us

Do you remember the hit film “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit“? Get ready for another dose of nostalgia as Whoopi Goldberg reunites the original cast of the 1993 comedy film to perform the iconic “Oh Happy Day” on “The View” to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The song, originally a 1755 hymn, holds special significance in the movie. The stirring performance of “Oh Happy Day” was what convinced the school authorities to let the choir compete in the All-State Choir Championship – a competition they ultimately won!

The movie featured singers like Erica Campbell (of the group, Mary Mary), Ryan Toby, and Tanya Trotter who were all part of the film’s choir. Sheryl Lee Ralph, who played the on-screen mother of Rita (played by Lauryn Hill), was also present at the reunion.

The performance was an emotional one, even bringing tears to Whoopi Goldberg’s eyes.

Watch here:

Whoopi Goldberg also revealed that a forthcoming sequel “Sister Acts 3” is in the works. “The scripts are in,” she says.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

