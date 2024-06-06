African Fashion Shines! Watch Andrea Iyamah & Veekee James on CNN’s African Voices Changemakers

Connect with us

This week on CNN’s African Voices Changemakers, get ready to be dazzled by the visionary talents reshaping global fashion – straight from the heart of Nigeria.

The spotlight shines on two phenomenal designers: Andrea Iyamah and Veekee James. Andrea Iyamah is a force to be reckoned with, blending bold African heritage with contemporary design in her stunning swimwear collections. Think vibrant colours and intricate patterns that have taken the world by storm. Veekee James, on the other hand, brings bespoke couture to a whole new level. Remember the show-stopping gown Osas Ighodaro wore at the AMVCAs? That masterpiece bears her signature, renowned for her craftsmanship and red-carpet-worthy creations.

In this interview with Larry Madowo, we discover their journeys from the streets of Nigeria to the world stage and witness how they’re single-handedly redefining African fashion. Veekee James’ story is particularly inspiring. She uses her grass-to-grace journey to inspire young people, urging them to dream big and chase their aspirations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CNN Africa (@cnnafrica)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrea Iyamah (@andrea.oi)

Watch the full interview here.

