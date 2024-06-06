Watch Anendlessocean’s Adorable Music Video for “Love Practitioner” feat. Ibquake

You’ve got to watch this heartwarming music video for Anendlessocean’s love song, “Love Practitioner.” The video features spoken word poet, Ibquake, who is his muse.

It opens with Anendlessocean serenading Ibquake with flowers, followed by a delightful montage of bike rides, picnics, and playful games.

“Love Practitioner” is the second single released from Anendlessocean’s upcoming album, “Hexagon.” The song’s music video offers a sweet glimpse into the themes of love and connection explored on the album.

Enjoy!