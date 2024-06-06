Connect with us

Watch Anendlessocean's Adorable Music Video for "Love Practitioner" feat. Ibquake

African Fashion Shines! Watch Andrea Iyamah & Veekee James on CNN's African Voices Changemakers

We’re Still Swooning Over These Mother-Daugther Portraits Of Jamesetta Brisbane & Emme Mensah

Something You Didn't Know about Tems, Revealed on the new 'Flow with Korty' | WATCH

L.A.X Opens 2024 with New Single "Loke"

Thea Sommerseth & Chinedu Iroche Journey Through Time on This Episode of "Crushing On My Girlfriends" Podcast

Chukwuka Edeogu Makes His Directorial Debut With Short Film "Orange Bowl" Starring Funke Williams

Fireboy DML's "Everyday" Music Video feat. Bloody Civilian is a Love Story

Ayra Starr Takes Us Behind The Scenes of her "Last Heartbreak Song" Video feat. Giveon

Òlòtūré's Fight Continues! Watch the Trailer of the Sequel "Òlòtūré: The Journey"

You’ve got to watch this heartwarming music video for Anendlessocean’s love song, “Love Practitioner.” The video features spoken word poet, Ibquake, who is his muse.

It opens with Anendlessocean serenading Ibquake with flowers, followed by a delightful montage of bike rides, picnics, and playful games.

“Love Practitioner” is the second single released from Anendlessocean’s upcoming album, “Hexagon.” The song’s music video offers a sweet glimpse into the themes of love and connection explored on the album.

Enjoy!

