From Lagos to London: oSHAMO’s Journey and New Single ‘Life of the Party’

Following the success of the single ‘LIFE OF THE PARTY,’ which went viral on TikTok with over 10,000 user-generated videos and garnered over four million views on the platform, UK-based afrobeats artist oSHAMO has now accumulated over two million plays online and received positive reviews from BBC 1Xtra, KISS Fresh, Numero Magazine, and Earmilk. He is releasing a new music video for ‘Life of the Party,’ enhancing what could become the UK afrobeats song of the summer.

Directed by MRMTMMG (Krept & Konan, D-Block Europe, Wizkid) in collaboration with Fola Abatan (Rudimental, Ms Banks, JGrrey), the music video for ‘Life of the Party’ captures the essence of a party-themed fantasy world brimming with joy and exuberance. The visuals take inspiration from the song’s lyrics, encapsulating the feeling of being a superstar for a day.

Reminiscent of a modern-day Cinderella story, the video depicts oShamo dreaming of the glitzy life of stardom from his seemingly mundane existence, only to be magically transformed into the ‘life of the party,’ even if just for a fleeting moment.

Released via Mr Eazi’s global independent label emPawa Africa, ‘Life of the Party’ serves as oShamo’s first single of the year and the first taste of his upcoming debut EP. This single builds on the momentum of oShamo’s breakout tracks from last year, ‘Into You’ and ‘Why You Lying,’ which have garnered over 10 million streams. As an artist who infuses his music with authenticity and cultural richness, oShamo continues to captivate audiences with his distinctive sound and compelling storytelling, solidifying his status as one of the most promising new talents in afrobeats in 2024.

MORE ABOUT OSHAMO

With a musical style influenced by afrobeat and fuji pioneers like Fela Kuti and Ayinde Barrister, oShamo aims to embody the vibrant spirit of modern afrobeats music. Born in Lagos and residing in London, oShamo’s musical journey began at the age of 14, inspired by artists like Wizkid, Mr. Eazi, and Burna Boy, who have significantly contributed to afrobeats’ global presence.

Infusing his tracks with a blend of languages, including Yoruba, English, and Arabic, oShamo creates a multicultural tapestry that resonates with listeners globally. As a young Nigerian artist making a mark on the UK music scene, oShamo continues to explore a genre-defying sound, blending elements of afrobeats, fuji, afropop, and hip-hop. With his new single ‘Life of the Party,’ oShamo invites listeners to join him on a journey of celebration and self-expression.

CONNECT WITH OSHAMO

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/official_oshamo

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@oshamo.larey

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/official_oSHAMO

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@officialoshamo

