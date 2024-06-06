Ruger Releases Two New Tracks: “Make Way” and “Luv Again”

Fresh off his joint EP “RnB” with BNXN, Ruger doubles down with not one, but two brand new singles: “Make Way” and “Luv Again.”

“Make Way” is a high-energy anthem for the playa in him. Ruger sets his sights on someone unavailable, determined to win her over.”Luv Again” offers a complete sonic shift. Here, Ruger sheds the playboy persona and embraces vulnerability. Having sworn off love, he’s now ready to give it another chance.

Production duties are split: Sons of Soni and Freshy handle “Make Way,” while Cole Yourstruly, budee, and Kukbeatz collaborate on “Luv Again.”

Listen to “Make Way”

Listen to “Luv Again”