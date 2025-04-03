Ruger’s Most Epic Lagos Show Yet? Here’s the Scoop from TRACE Live!

The city of Lagos was the stage for an unforgettable evening last Friday, as Ruger delivered a captivating performance at Terra Kulture for TRACE Live, an event proudly supported by Tiger Beer.

In its commitment to celebrating courage and individual expression, Tiger Beer sponsored this dynamic event, amplifying the unfiltered energy of live music.

Attendees were treated to a truly immersive experience, where the vibrant fusion of music, cultural expression, and uninhibited enjoyment created a palpable sense of excitement

With unstoppable energy and a loyal fanbase eager to experience his signature blend of Afro-dancehall magic, the stage was set for a show that exceeded all expectations.

From the moment he stepped on stage, Ruger had the crowd locked in, opening with fan-favourite “Bounce”, sending waves of excitement through the packed venue. His confidence, signature eye patch, and dynamic stage presence only heightened the experience. But the night wasn’t just about music—it was about creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

The setlist was a rollercoaster of hits, with Ruger seamlessly transitioning from high-energy bangers like “Asiwaju” and “Red Flags” to more sensual tracks that had the audience singing along word for word.

Backed by a live band that brought a fresh twist to his usual sound, Ruger proved that he’s not just a hitmaker—he’s a performer built for the big stage.

Beyond the music, the presence of Tiger Beer added an extra layer of excitement to the night. With branded interactive stations, customizable “Toma Toma” cocktail menu, and engaging face painting at the Tiger Beer stand, fans got more than just a concert—they got an experience. Ice-cold bottles flowed freely, setting the perfect backdrop for a night of energy, music, and enjoyment.

Whether it was a guest performance or a heartfelt moment with his fans, one thing was clear—he knew exactly how to keep Lagos talking.

With the success of his latest album ‘BLOWNBOY RU, ’ Ruger is proving that he’s in a league of his own.

TRACE Live was just another reminder of his dominance in the industry, and if this show was any indication, his reign is only just beginning.

Missed it? Don’t worry, this will have you feeling like you were there.

But next time, don’t dull – secure your ticket early!

