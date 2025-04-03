Connect with us

BN TV Music

Black Sherif’s 'Iron Boy' Tells the Story of Strength and Survival

BN TV Cuisine

Craving Something Crispy? Try Toms' Fried Yam and Roasted Chicken Wings Recipe

BN TV Music

The Mayor’s Back! Mayorkun’s Ready to Make His Comeback with New Album “Still The Mayor”

BN TV Cuisine

Daniel Ochuko’s Plantain Lasagna Recipe Is the Fusion Dish You’ll Want to Try ASAP

BN TV Cuisine

Make Shawarma Like a Pro with This Recipe from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV Music

If You Loved Kunmie’s 'Arike,' You Need to See the Visuals

BN TV Movies Nollywood Scoop

Once Is Never Enough: 5 Kehinde Bankole Films We Keep Rewatching

BN TV Music Scoop

'5IVE’ Is Almost Here! But First, Let's Turn Up the Volume on ‘Timeless’

BN TV Cuisine

If You Love Good Food, This Crispy Onion & Garlic Potato Dish Is Calling

BN TV Comedy Scoop

Watch Oluwadolarz Get Real on Fame, Comedy & Fatherhood with Amanda Dara

BN TV

Black Sherif’s ‘Iron Boy’ Tells the Story of Strength and Survival

Black Sherif’s Iron Boy album is out now, blending highlife, hip-hop, and Afrobeat, featuring Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez, and exploring themes of perseverance.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on


Photo credit: blacksherif_/Instagram

Ghanaian star Black Sherif has released his much-anticipated sophomore album, ‘Iron Boy‘, and it’s a raw and powerful 15-track ride that mixes strength with vulnerability. The album combines hip-hop and Afrobeat, with standout features from Nigerian stars Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez.

‘Iron Boy’ tells a story of overcoming life’s toughest moments. With tracks like ‘The Victory Song’ and ‘So It Goes,’ the album reflects resilience and the relentless drive to push forward, no matter the challenges.

In his own words, Black Sherif says the album is for “everyone finding their way, embracing their truth, and pushing against the odds.” It’s clear he’s speaking to anyone who’s ever had to fight for what they believe in.

Listen Below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php