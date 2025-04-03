Black Sherif’s ‘Iron Boy’ Tells the Story of Strength and Survival



Photo credit: blacksherif_/Instagram

Ghanaian star Black Sherif has released his much-anticipated sophomore album, ‘Iron Boy‘, and it’s a raw and powerful 15-track ride that mixes strength with vulnerability. The album combines hip-hop and Afrobeat, with standout features from Nigerian stars Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez.

‘Iron Boy’ tells a story of overcoming life’s toughest moments. With tracks like ‘The Victory Song’ and ‘So It Goes,’ the album reflects resilience and the relentless drive to push forward, no matter the challenges.

In his own words, Black Sherif says the album is for “everyone finding their way, embracing their truth, and pushing against the odds.” It’s clear he’s speaking to anyone who’s ever had to fight for what they believe in.

