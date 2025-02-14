Watch Black Sheriff & Fireboy DML in “So It Goes” Music Video

Connect with us

Remember Black Sherif and Fireboy DML’s collaboration track, “So It Goes,” released last month? It now has an official music video.

Directed by Olu the Wave, the visuals bring the song’s themes to life, capturing the artists’ struggles and sacrifices on their journey towards success. The lyrics reflect the loneliness and hardships of life, emphasising the emotional toll of striving for a better future while navigating challenges and the daily grind.

The song also delves into themes of love and loyalty, as the artists reminisce about past relationships and express a longing for their lover to remember them when they reach the top. At its core, “So It Goes” carries a message of self-determination, resilience, and the belief that, despite the obstacles, they will rise above, leaving behind the pain of their humble beginnings.

Watch the video below.

