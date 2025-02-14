Watch Simi Tell “The Lost and Found Love Story” Through Music

Connect with us

Love isn’t always smooth sailing. Simi captures that perfectly in “The Lost and Found Love Story.” More than a medley of songs from her “Lost and Found” album, it’s a full story with ups, downs, and a happy ending.

It starts with a call from her ex, trying to find his way back. In the middle of the conversation, her current partner walks in and catches her on the phone. Tension fills the room, words are exchanged, and for a moment, it looks like love might not win this time. But what’s a great love story without a little drama? Just when things seem to be falling apart, they find their way back to each other. In the end, there’s only love, and a celebration to prove it.

With songs like “Alafia,” “One of One,” “Gimme Something,” “Miracle Worker,” “Rnb Luv,” “Romance Therapy,” and “JOWO,” Simi doesn’t just sing about love. She brings it to life, showing how complicated and beautiful it can be.

Watch The Lost and Found Love Story below.

