Simi's New Album "Lost and Found" is a Love Letter to Music & Herself | Listen

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Singer-songwriter Simi has finally released her fifth studio album, “Lost and Found.” This 14-track collection features collaborations with a stellar lineup: Asa, Ladipoe, Lojay, Bella Shmurda, Falz, and Tiwa Savage. The album even features a surprise guest appearance by legendary music icon Ebenezer Obey.

For Simi, the creation of “Lost and Found” signifies rediscovering lost parts of herself. “I don’t believe that we ever stop finding ourselves,” she explains. “If you’re willing to look, there’s always more. This is a tribute to the things we continue to find and rediscover.” “‘Lost and Found’ is about me reclaiming my chemistry with music, melody and love stories,” she explains more.

“Lost and Found” follows her previously released albums, “To Be Honest” (2022), “Omo Charlie Champagne” (2019), “Simisola” (2017), the collaborative project “Chemistry” with Falz (2017), and her debut album “Ojaju” from way back in 2008.

Fans have already enjoyed three pre-released singles from the album: “All I Want,” “Men Are Crazy” featuring Tiwa Savage and “Borrow Me Your Baby” with Falz.

Listen to the album below:



