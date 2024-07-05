Connect with us

Music

Qing Madi Expands Debut EP with Deluxe Edition feat. Kizz Daniel

BN TV Music

Ashidapo & Asake Link Up for New Single "Brother"

Music

Simi's New Album "Lost and Found" is a Love Letter to Music & Herself | Listen

BN TV Music

Watch Larry Gaaga, Patoranking & Odumodublvck in "Devil Wears White" Music Video

BN TV Music

Korede Bello Focuses on His Own Lane in "Minding My Business" Music Video feat. Don Jazzy

BN TV Music

Watch Tiwa Savage, Olamide & Mystro Turn Up the Heat in "Commona" Video

BN TV Music

Adekunle Gold & Shaffy Bello Light Up "Rodo" Music Video

BN TV Music

Teni's "Young Black Girl From Africa" Video is a Bold Celebration of Black Girl Magic

BN TV Music

Simi Discusses Her Creative Process & Building Strong Marriages on the "90s Baby Show"

Music

"Nigerian Idol" Season 9: Chioma, Lammy, Chima & Mira Clear Make Top 4 After Soulful Showdown

Music

Qing Madi Expands Debut EP with Deluxe Edition feat. Kizz Daniel

Avatar photo

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Just eight months after dropping her self-titled debut EP, Qing Madi is back with a deluxe edition featuring fresh music. This expanded version includes two brand new tracks: “YBIL (You Believe in Love)” featuring Kizz Daniel and “Sins For U.” It also boasts a remix of “Vision” with American star Chlöe Bailey.

The original EP established Qing Madi’s intentions with bold clarity. Opening track “Madi’s Medley” sets the tone with a mellow Afropop groove and the empowering line “so I’m finally finally finally at the point that nobody can lower.” This deluxe edition builds on that foundation, showcasing Qing Madi’s unshakeable combination of world-class production and sophisticated songwriting.

Expanding on her signature sound of smooth midtempo beats and raw lyricism delivered in a sweet, clear voice, the EP explores themes of unrequited love and the whirlwind of new love

Listen to the deluxe edition below:

Watch the visualiser of “YBIL” featuring Kizz Daniel below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Get Savvy With the Popular Social Media Slangs of 2024

Dennis Isong: How Real Estate Investors Can Help Reduce the Housing Crisis

Rita Chidinma: My Experience As A First-Time Spelling Bee Mom

Growing Her Business and Settling in UAE; Ola Grace Talks About Her Work & Life in Dubai

Meet Gloria Odukoya – a Shoemaker Making Her Footwear Affordable for the Average Nigerian
css.php