Qing Madi Expands Debut EP with Deluxe Edition feat. Kizz Daniel

Just eight months after dropping her self-titled debut EP, Qing Madi is back with a deluxe edition featuring fresh music. This expanded version includes two brand new tracks: “YBIL (You Believe in Love)” featuring Kizz Daniel and “Sins For U.” It also boasts a remix of “Vision” with American star Chlöe Bailey.

The original EP established Qing Madi’s intentions with bold clarity. Opening track “Madi’s Medley” sets the tone with a mellow Afropop groove and the empowering line “so I’m finally finally finally at the point that nobody can lower.” This deluxe edition builds on that foundation, showcasing Qing Madi’s unshakeable combination of world-class production and sophisticated songwriting.

Expanding on her signature sound of smooth midtempo beats and raw lyricism delivered in a sweet, clear voice, the EP explores themes of unrequited love and the whirlwind of new love

Listen to the deluxe edition below:

Watch the visualiser of “YBIL” featuring Kizz Daniel below