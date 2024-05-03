Qing Madi Connects with Chlöe Bailey for A Collaboration on “Vision” Remix | Watch

Qing Madi is a name you’ll want to remember. The Afrobeats rising star has just dropped a music video for the remix of her song “Vision,” featuring the American artist Chlöe Bailey.

The “Vision” remix takes things to the international stage with the addition of Chlöe Bailey. Chlöe boasts a dedicated following of 2.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is known for her impressive collaborations with Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Gunna.

At just 17, Qing has been making waves in the Afrobeats scene since the release of her self-titled debut EP, “Qing Madi” in November 2023. This collaboration takes a deeper dive into their sonic brilliance and conveys the true beauty in storytelling and songwriting. “I can’t wait for the world to hear the magic we made,” says Qing.

The remix is produced by PD and mixed by Wade Mix. Watch here:

Listen here: