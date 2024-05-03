Connect with us

Qing Madi Connects with Chlöe Bailey for A Collaboration on "Vision" Remix | Watch

Chinedu Iroche Chats with Nnenna Onyewuchi in New Episode of "Crushing On My Girlfriends" Podcast

Fireboy DML Makes 2024 Debut with New Single "Everyday"

Osabouhien Oluchi Mary Joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in the Kitchen & Shares Her Amputation Story | Watch

Mums Just Want To Have Fun! Watch the "Mummy Mayhem" Pod with Nicole Chikwe & Feyi Bello

Beeztrap KOTM's "Fly Girl" Gets a Remix with Gyakie & Oseikrom Sikanii

Telande World's Northern-Style Tomato Stew is Flavourful & Mouthwatering | Try It!

121Selah's "Let Me In" Inspires Openness & Trust | Watch

Sola Sobowale Opens Up About Her Acting Journey on the "Deep Dive Podcast"

Fiyin Gambo Announces Upcoming Film "Chosen" with a Teaser | Watch

9 hours ago

Qing Madi is a name you’ll want to remember. The Afrobeats rising star has just dropped a music video for the remix of her song “Vision,”  featuring the American artist Chlöe Bailey.

The “Vision” remix takes things to the international stage with the addition of Chlöe Bailey. Chlöe boasts a dedicated following of 2.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is known for her impressive collaborations with Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Gunna.

At just 17, Qing has been making waves in the Afrobeats scene since the release of her self-titled debut EP, “Qing Madi in November 2023. This collaboration takes a deeper dive into their sonic brilliance and conveys the true beauty in storytelling and songwriting. “I can’t wait for the world to hear the magic we made,” says Qing.

The remix is produced by PD and mixed by Wade Mix.

Watch here:

