TBT: Do You Remember Nkem Owoh’s ‘Know Me When I’m Poor’ & Mama G’s ‘National Moi-Moi’?

“Know me when I’m poor not when I’m rich them you come to claim relationship” If you know the song, you’re right on time to open the door to a time capsule of Nollywood music. In the early 2000s, Nollywood stars Nkem Owoh and Patience Ozokwo (Mama G) surprised fans with their musical talents. While known for their iconic acting careers, they also delivered chart-topping hits. Nkem Owoh blessed the music industry with albums like, “Osuofia in London” (2003) and “The Master” (2005), and was recently featured in the soundtrack for the movie “Obara’m.”

Nkem Owoh wasn’t the only one back then who gave us hits, Patience Ozokwo did too with jams like “See Me See Trouble” and “National Moi-Moi” featuring Tonto Dikeh and Charles Awurum.

Today, we go way back to the early 2000s to relive the beautiful memories of these amazing classics By Nkem Owoh and Mama G, starting with Nkem Owoh’s unforgettable “Know Me When I’m Poor.”

“Know Me When I’m Poor” by Nkem Owoh

“National Moi-Moi” by Mama G, featuring Tonto Dike and Charles Awurum

“Susanna” by Nkem Owoh

“This Kind Of Woman” featuring Tonto Dike and Charles Awurum

“Agreement” by Nkem Owoh

“See Me See Trouble” by Mama G

“Kiss Me Quick” by Nkem Owoh featuring Lambo Ginni

“Make We Jolly” by Mama G featuring Tonto Dikeh and Charles Awurum

“Olamma” by Nkem Owoh

“Iyo Ngwo Ngwo” by Mama G featuring Tonto Dikeh, Charles Awurum and Zubby Michael