Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Jennifer Eliogu & Bob-Manuel Udokwu star in Mildred Okwo's Rom-Com "On Different Grounds"

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jemima Osunde, Mike Afolarin & Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna Have This To Say About Tiwa Savage's Film "Water & Garri"

BN TV Movies & TV

Will Fejiro Find Love with Mr. Alagba Shine Shine? | Find Out in Episode 8 of "Manless"

BN TV Movies & TV

Zozo's Hustle Begins! Watch Episodes 1 & 2 of "My Name Is Zozo"

Inspired Movies & TV

Genoveva Umeh's TEDxLagos Talk on Perseverance & Taking Chances will Inspire You! | Watch 

Inspired Movies & TV

Onyi Moss Wins Best Script Award at #TikTokShortFilm Competition in the 77th Cannes Film Festival

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Broda Shaggi, Diane Russet, Tobi Bakre... Meet The Cast of Elozonam's New Series "My Name Is Zozo"

BN TV Movies & TV

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mawuli Gavor & Damilola Adegbite Star in Pan-African Thriller "The Skeleton Coast"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Shaffy Bello & Blossom Chukwujekwu Are Voice Actors of the Animated Series "Iyanu”

Movies & TV Music Nollywood

Burna Boy to Executive Produce "3 Cold Dishes" Starring Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo & Femi Jacobs

Movies & TV

Jennifer Eliogu & Bob-Manuel Udokwu star in Mildred Okwo’s Rom-Com “On Different Grounds”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nollywood veterans including Jennifer Eliogu, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Nkem Owoh, and Ebele Okaro star alongside a versatile cast in “On Different Grounds,” a romantic comedy film directed by Mildred Okwo.

The movie, currently in its shooting stage, features Ifeanyi Kalu, Maggie Osuome, Abena Akuaba, Uche Montana, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (Bambam), Fadekemi Olumide, and the Mbadiwe twins, Oseloka and Ozumba.

Nicolette Ndigwe-Kalu, who previously produced the Valentine’s Day film “Before Valentine,” is back in the producer’s chair for “On Different Grounds.” Director Mildred Okwo, known for films like “The Meeting” and “La Femme Anjola,” recently shared glimpses of the cast in rehearsals.

Check out some of the cast members of “On Different Grounds” below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Making Money and Finding Your Voice in the Creator Economy
css.php