Jennifer Eliogu & Bob-Manuel Udokwu star in Mildred Okwo’s Rom-Com “On Different Grounds”

Nollywood veterans including Jennifer Eliogu, Bob-Manuel Udokwu, Nkem Owoh, and Ebele Okaro star alongside a versatile cast in “On Different Grounds,” a romantic comedy film directed by Mildred Okwo.

The movie, currently in its shooting stage, features Ifeanyi Kalu, Maggie Osuome, Abena Akuaba, Uche Montana, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (Bambam), Fadekemi Olumide, and the Mbadiwe twins, Oseloka and Ozumba.

Nicolette Ndigwe-Kalu, who previously produced the Valentine’s Day film “Before Valentine,” is back in the producer’s chair for “On Different Grounds.” Director Mildred Okwo, known for films like “The Meeting” and “La Femme Anjola,” recently shared glimpses of the cast in rehearsals.

Check out some of the cast members of “On Different Grounds” below:

