Laugh and Love with Tumi Morake, Lehasa Moloi, Kenneth Nkosi in 'The Vow' - Premiering May 29th on Netflix

Inspiring Change and Breaking Barriers: A Journey of Visual Storytelling by Bernard Kyei Baffour

Jemima Osunde, Mike Afolarin & Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna Have This To Say About Tiwa Savage's Film "Water & Garri"

Bimbo Akintola, Femi Branch & Ekpenyong Bassey Inyang Star in "Higher Crime" | Watch Trailer

Ayo Edebiri Covers Vanity Fair Magazine & Talks "The Bear," Acting Career and Owning Her Style

Tope Laguda Shines at 'What No One Knows' Premiere in London

A Bridgerton Affair: 10 Fantastic Beauty Looks from the African Premiere of the 3rd Season

New Season Alert: Beyond The Veil Season 2 Arrives on Prime Video this June

Amstel Malta's Vibrant Showcase of African Fashion and Film at AMVCA 2024

Kunle Remi, Bisola Aiyeola, KieKie, and More Stars feature in Inkblot's "Muri & Ko"

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Diamond Groove Pictures, led by visionary producer Elvis Chucks, unveils its latest romantic comedy, “The Vow,” set to arrive exclusively on Netflix on May 29th.

The Vow is a captivating story that explores the power of love, forgiveness, and acceptance. Follow a couple rebuilding their love after a life-changing event in a heartwarming journey filled with laughter and second chances. Prepare to be swept away by a blend of laugh-out-loud moments that melt your heart, promising to resonate with audiences worldwide.

https://www.netflix.com/us/title/81741262?s=i&trkid=258593161&vlang=en&clip=81775285

Watch the trailer here

The film boasts a stellar cast, featuring renowned talents such as Tumi Morake, Lehasa Moloi, Kenneth Nkosi, and Nqobile Nunu Khumalo. Their remarkable performances bring depth and authenticity to this touching narrative, ensuring an unforgettable viewing experience.

We are incredibly proud of ‘The Vow’ and the talented team that brought this story to life, said Elvis Chucks.

Our aim was to create a film that not only entertains but also inspires viewers to reflect on the importance of love and forgiveness in their own lives. We are excited to share this beautiful journey with the world through Netflix.

The countdown is on! Set your reminders for “The Vow” landing on Netflix on May 29th. Join the conversation with #TheVowOnNetflix to follow exclusive sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes magic!

