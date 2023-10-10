Connect with us

Watch Erica Nlewedim, Ini Dima-Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Other Stars in the Royal Castle Series: Now Streaming on YouTube

API Lifestyle's All Black Ace Birthday Dinner: An Evening of Celebration with Friends

A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of ‘An Evening with Martell’

Our Recap Of 'The Creator Roundtable' Discussion At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

The Mix Plaza Grand Opening: Discover the Diverse Flavours in Ikeja GRA

Akada Children’s Book Festival: Nurturing the Imagination of Tomorrow’s Writers and Readers at Its Fifth Edition

Access Bank's 'W' Initiative Launches Month-Long Campaign to promote Women's Health

Glenfiddich unveils Limited Edition Sleeves As A Tribute to Nigeria’s Independence

Optiva Capital Partners Celebrates Customer Service Week 2023 with 'OptivaPlus'

Lakowe Lakes Estate Transforms into an Exciting Oasis for ‘Escape To The Greens’ Independence Weekend Celebration

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Royal Castle, a TV series produced by Diamond Groove Pictures tells the story of the Nigerian class system, following the lives of everyday people, from the rich and famous to those at the lowest rung of the ladder. It is now streaming on YouTube.

Click the link to watch Royal Castle Starring.

Ini Dima Okojie, Deyemi Okanlawon, Erica Nlewedim, Bolanle Ninalowo, Enyinna Nwigwe, Yul Edochie, and Chris Attoh

For more updates, subscribe to Diamond Groove Pictures YouTube channel.

 

