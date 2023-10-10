API Lifestyle’s All Black Ace Birthday Dinner: An Evening of Celebration with Friends

Friends, family, celebrities and associates gathered at the BMO Gardens, Abuja, to celebrate, Segun Adewumi Gabriels, popularly known as Api Lifestyle, as he turned a year older. Api Lifestyle is a Nigerian social entrepreneur, CEO of Tokyo NightLife Club and Apitainment, an entertainment, lifestyle, and events promotion company.





The birthday celebration was a herald of an all-black, Ace-themed dinner attended by notable personalities and guests, including Dorathy Bachor, Timini Egbuson, Chairman Nasa, Mallam Yankee, Eddie Madaki, Seyi Vodi, and George Okoro, amongst other esteemed guests. Guests were treated to a lovely experience of live music, an awesome quartet, and magical performances amidst good food and drinks, from signature cocktails to gourmet delicacies.

Nigerian actor and close friend, Timini Egbuson, raised a toast to the celebrant, the king of nightlife in Abuja. ApiLifestyle shared an inspiring message with the attendees, appreciating all for their support and showing his gratitude.

It was a night to remember. Cheers to an entertainment icon of his time.

