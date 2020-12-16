Connect with us

Get your Groove On with Davido at the Second edition of Fluxx

Here's how Stanbic IBTC Holdings leveraged Tech to support Children living with Limb loss in the 2020 edition of #Together4ALimb

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala shared valuable Insights at the 2020 WISCAR Conference

Get ready for Unlimited African Entertainment as Wakaati TV debuts on Startimes Channel 100

54gene, Kobo360, myFanPark win AppsAfrica Innovation Awards 2020

Yaaay! Dotti emerges as the Winner of MTN Y’ello Star Maiden Edition

General Ayinla Kollington graces the Official Opening of Fuji: A Opera sets Atmosphere for an Era-Defining Movement

Register to attend the 2020 Under 40 CEOs Forum set to equip You for the Times | December 18th

#HERconomy Conference was Thrilling and Impactful with Gov. Sanwo-Olu re-affirming his Support for Women Empowerment

Ebuka, Debola Williams, Chude Jideonwo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Busola Dakolo graced the Launch of Toyosi Etim-Effiong's 'Now You Know Me Better' & We have Photos

Apitainment presents, the second edition of the year, Fluxx! With Davido performing all the hits from his recently released ‘A Better Time album‘ live, this is set to be the party of the year.

There is also an amazing array of Nigeria’s finest Djs and Hypeman to keep you entertained throughout the night.

Date: Saturday, December 20th

Fluxx shuts down the Capital!

Summers edition had the crowd singing along to Omah Lay’s live performance, fashion runway show and mini casino, you don’t want to miss this one as there is much more in store, coming back bigger, better and more luxurious!

With special surprise guests and various entertainment throughout the night, including the host, Baba Cardini, with a performance planned to leave everyone in attendance amazed!

For more information, table bookings and enquires, please call 08064364423

Instagram – @fluxx_abuja

