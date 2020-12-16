Connect with us

Here's how Stanbic IBTC Holdings leveraged Tech to support Children living with Limb loss in the 2020 edition of #Together4ALimb

Get your Groove On with Davido at the Second edition of Fluxx

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala shared valuable Insights at the 2020 WISCAR Conference

Get ready for Unlimited African Entertainment as Wakaati TV debuts on Startimes Channel 100

54gene, Kobo360, myFanPark win AppsAfrica Innovation Awards 2020

Yaaay! Dotti emerges as the Winner of MTN Y’ello Star Maiden Edition

General Ayinla Kollington graces the Official Opening of Fuji: A Opera sets Atmosphere for an Era-Defining Movement

Register to attend the 2020 Under 40 CEOs Forum set to equip You for the Times | December 18th

#HERconomy Conference was Thrilling and Impactful with Gov. Sanwo-Olu re-affirming his Support for Women Empowerment

Ebuka, Debola Williams, Chude Jideonwo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Busola Dakolo graced the Launch of Toyosi Etim-Effiong's 'Now You Know Me Better' & We have Photos

Here’s how Stanbic IBTC Holdings leveraged Tech to support Children living with Limb loss in the 2020 edition of #Together4ALimb

Certificate of Completion after successfully walking

Together4ALimb, the flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, was introduced to create awareness about the plight of children living with limb loss.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank walking to raise awareness for children living with limb loss

The financial institution organises a series of activities, culminating in a walk by the employees of the institution, members of the beneficiaries’ family and other well-wishers. Through this initiative, Stanbic IBTC Holdings has given hope to selected underprivileged children who have lost their limbs, by providing them with prosthetics.

Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking, Remy Osuagwu walking to raise awareness for children living with limb loss

This year, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC leveraged technology in organising the 6th edition of the programme. The event held virtually in compliance with the social distancing guidelines provided by the Government, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Web App Dashboard for #Together4ALimb

The institution created a web application to encourage interested individuals to take part in a virtual walk, thereby generating awareness about the challenges that limbless people must endure.

The #Together4ALimb web application engendered participation from the public, while reaching a wider audience. Interested individuals logged onto the #Together4ALimb App to take and record their walks. The goal was to hit a 36-kilometre milestone in six days. Individuals could pause and pick up from where they stopped to continue the walk.

Head, Sustainability, Stanbic IBTC, Omolola Fashesin walking to raise awareness for children living with limb loss.

Overall, 505 people registered for the #Together4ALimb walk. A total of 2,356km was covered by the participants over a combined period of 440 hours, spread across 784 sessions.

Head, Marketing and Communications, Stanbic IBTC, Bridget Oyefeso-Odusami walking to raise awareness for children living with limb loss.

This year, Stanbic IBTC fitted prosthetic limbs for ten children and awarded educational trusts worth N1.5 million to each beneficiary, to enable them pursue their dreams of acquiring quality education.

Some of the 2020 beneficiaries of Stanbic IBTC’s #Together4ALimb

This year’s beneficiaries were Covenant Sunday Okon, Anabel Ayuba, Nasirdeen Rabi’u, Emmanuella Offor, Chidinma Blessing Udeh and Hamza Ahmed Rufai. Others were, Yakubu Haruna Yakubu, Qoyyumat Oluwadarasimi Okesanjo, David Ahmed Aliyu and Aisha Gidare.

Since the initiative commenced in 2015, Stanbic IBTC had provided prosthetics and Education Trust worth over N250 million for 40 children. The prosthetics are replaced annually until the beneficiaries turn 18 years.

