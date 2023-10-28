Experience easy Business and Lifestyle Payments using Zest | Here is what you need to know

Connect with us

Zest is connecting businesses and lifestyle to payment through a multi-railed platform, e-Commerce capabilities, value added services and more.
Set up as the fintech subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Zest aims to execute a solution-driven and platform orchestration strategy that will serve consumers, businesses, application developers, and other financial services providers. Zest will also be at the epicentre of solutions delivery, new partnerships, and better experiences in payments and customised solutions delivery for the group.
Zest, which unveiled its brand and platforms in a recent event in Lagos with proxy unveils in Port Harcourt, Kano and Abuja. This event, themed Universe 1.0, marked the introduction of Zest, showcasing its identity and culture through various touchpoints.

Zest’s fundamental design principles focus on delivering a multi-railed platform strategy that enables businesses to collect payments in any form the customer wants, human-centered design, growth powered by e-commerce and operational excellence. Using Zest platforms is to experience better – as their tagline implies; Go for Better promises.

With more businesses looking to expand and grow their revenue and access new network of customers by going online, Zest is positioning as the platform to make that happen with free e-Commerce platforms to enable business go digital and sell online. Through Zest’s ecosystem, businesses can easily begin selling retail items or services online, sending payment links for services and collecting payments through cards, USSD, QR or transfers.

Our onboarding was easy and happened in 3 minutes. We were thinking of going beyond our physical store and accessing a new wave of customers by selling our farm produce online. Zest was an easy choice because of pricing, customer support and easy integrations, said Ayodele Adeyinka, Managing Partner, Easy Mart; a customer of Zest.

Businesses can operate more efficiently, access new customers, and scale. With the payment gateway dashboard, business owners and managers have a comprehensive view of store performance, their settlements, and user access control as well as inventory management.

About Zest

Zest is a platform orchestrator that connects consumers and businesses to payments. Enabling multiple options for businesses to collect payments, sell online, access value-added services, flexible shipping for order fulfilment and more.

