Connect with us

Events Music Promotions

Mr Eazi Releases Debut Album, The Evil Genius

Culture Events News Promotions

‘Rep Another Tribe’: Optiva Capital Partners Celebrates Diversity in the Workplace

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

RMD, Ilebaye, Waje & More Stars Light Up ATAFO SS24 Show At The Lagos Fashion Week

Events Promotions

Governor Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Centre Point: A Luxurious Workspace in Ikoyi

Events Promotions

KAFF Luxury Fashion Boutique Exclusive Launch in Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria

Events Promotions

Here is How Chivita Celebrated World Juice Day

Events Promotions

Catch up on the Exclusive Highlights from the Glenfiddich Experimental Night Concert

Events News Promotions

Martell House of Discovery: An Audacious Night in Port Harcourt

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Richard Mofe-Damijo, Connie Chiume, and Desmond Dube, Star in South African Netflix Series 'Magenta Coal'

Events News Promotions

Memorable Highlights From the Indomie Love Bowl Game Show

Events

Mr Eazi Releases Debut Album, The Evil Genius

Featuring Joeboy, Tekno, Angelique Kidjo & More
Avatar photo

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Afropop superstar Mr Eazi has shared his long-awaited debut album, The Evil Genius, out now via the artist’s own emPawa Africa imprint. Listen here.

Recorded between Ouidah and Cotonou, Benin; Kigali, Rwanda; Accra and Kokrobite, Ghana; Lagos, Nigeria; London; Los Angeles; and New York City, The Evil Genius features some of Mr Eazi’s most personal work, as he dives deeply into subjects like love, betrayal, loneliness, and family, expressed through three distinctive acts.

Guest features on the project come from Angelique Kidjo (Benin), Tekno (Nigeria), Efya (Ghana), Whoisakin (Nigeria), Joeboy (Nigeria), and three-time Grammy winners Soweto Gospel Choir (South Africa). Contributing producers include Kel-P (Nigeria), Knucks (U.K.), Michael Brun (Haiti), Andre Vibez (Nigeria), Yung Willis (Nigeria), Nonso Amadi (Nigeria/Canada), KillBeatz (Ghana), M.O.G Beatz (Ghana), E Kelly (Nigeria), Type A (Nigeria), Stikmatik (U.K.), Phantom (Nigeria), Beat Butcha (U.K.), Venna (U.K.), KDream (Nigeria) and Mr Eazi himself.

In a first-of-its-kind fusion of African music and art, Mr Eazi commissioned visual artists from across the continent to create a unique, physical art piece to represent each of the album’s 16 tracks. As he travelled through Africa recording the album, Mr Eazi forged relationships with visual artists whose work he encountered along the way.

Noting a lack of meaningful collaboration between Africa’s exploding pop music scene and the continent’s fine art creators, Mr Eazi personally handpicked 13 artists, representing eight African countries, adding art curator and patron to his already extensive resume of pursuits. As part of the rollout, Mr Eazi has been inviting the public to experience the music alongside the art at multi-sensory exhibition listening experiences, with the first two taking place in Accra, Ghana at Gallery 1957, and in the U.K. during the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair, from October 12-15, at Somerset House in London.

For the album’s cover art, Mr Eazi collaborated with celebrated Nigerian stylist, designer and photographer Daniel Obasi, known for his work with Beyoncé and Louis Vuitton.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Olufunke Olumide: You Should Invest in Your Child’s Future With an Education Trust

#BNCampusSeries: Omolara Gives us a Glimpse into Hostel Life at the University of Lagos

Mfonobong Inyang: The Story of Ahab, Jezebel & Jehu as a Metaphor for Leadership Agenda

Omuwa Odiodio: Can We Ever Find Passion By Searching For It?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Plan Ahead for your Retirement
css.php