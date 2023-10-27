Zoro drops Debut LP – SoundCheck – Feat. Mohbad, Chike, Ajebo Hustlers & Mayorkun

Nigerian indigenous rapper Zoro has released his much anticipated debut LP titled “SoundCheck”.

This project offers a glimpse into a different side of Zoro’s personality, showcasing a more tranquil demeanour compared to the high-energy vibes we’ve come to expect from his previous works. “SoundCheck” delves into a tapestry of themes, including love, life, heartbreak, and desire.

Zoro, whose government name is Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, is one of the few indigenous rappers who has been able to transcend cultural boundaries to captivate a diverse fan base.

Speaking on the LP, Zoro said: “I’m really excited about my this LP, it’s been a long time coming and I’m happy to finally share it with the world. It’s a really calm LP and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I did.”

The 10-track LP features artistes like Mohbad (of blessed memory), Chike, Ajebo Hustlers and Mayorkun. Get the LP on all digital platforms here.

Stream SoundCheck below: