Connect with us

Music

Zoro drops Debut LP - SoundCheck - Feat. Mohbad, Chike, Ajebo Hustlers & Mayorkun

Events Music Promotions

Mr Eazi Releases Debut Album, The Evil Genius

Music

New Music + Video: Kingdom - My Father Got It All

Music

New Music: Nikita Amadi - All Night

Music

New EP: Kolaboy - Kolapiano

Music

Mr Eazi Releases "The Evil Genius" Album featuring Joeboy, Efya, Tekno & Angélique Kidjo

Music

Reminisce returns with 13-Track Album "ATSG, Vol. 1"

Music Sweet Spot

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed debut Baby Bump in Music Video for "You Do This One" | Watch

Music

Blaqbonez Drops Highly-Anticipated Album "Emeka Must Shine" | Listen

Music

Rema Releases New EP "Ravage" | Listen

Music

Zoro drops Debut LP – SoundCheck – Feat. Mohbad, Chike, Ajebo Hustlers & Mayorkun

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian indigenous rapper Zoro has released his much anticipated debut LP titled “SoundCheck”.

This project offers a glimpse into a different side of Zoro’s personality, showcasing a more tranquil demeanour compared to the high-energy vibes we’ve come to expect from his previous works. “SoundCheck” delves into a tapestry of themes, including love, life, heartbreak, and desire.

Zoro, whose government name is Owoh Chimaobi Chrismathner, is one of the few indigenous rappers who has been able to transcend cultural boundaries to captivate a diverse fan base.

Speaking on the LP, Zoro said: “I’m really excited about my this LP, it’s been a long time coming and I’m happy to finally share it with the world. It’s a really calm LP and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I did.”

The 10-track LP features artistes like Mohbad (of blessed memory), Chike, Ajebo Hustlers and Mayorkun. Get the LP on all digital platforms here.

Stream SoundCheck below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Olufunke Olumide: You Should Invest in Your Child’s Future With an Education Trust

#BNCampusSeries: Omolara Gives us a Glimpse into Hostel Life at the University of Lagos

Mfonobong Inyang: The Story of Ahab, Jezebel & Jehu as a Metaphor for Leadership Agenda

Omuwa Odiodio: Can We Ever Find Passion By Searching For It?

Abiola Adediran: The Best Ways to Plan Ahead for your Retirement
css.php