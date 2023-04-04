Stanbic IBTC is set to host its Annual Youth Leadership 6.0 in Lagos; Here is how to be a part of it!

Are you young and passionate? Ready to be inspired and motivated to be your best self yet? Stanbic IBTC Holdings is hosting the 6th edition of its annual Youth Leadership Series (YLS), just for you. This platform is designed to help you harness your leadership potential to make a difference in your communities and the world at large.

This year’s theme is “Winning Through Career, Business Without Limitations.” It promises to be even more exciting and thought-provoking than before, featuring sessions with seasoned professionals and speakers from different industries.

Date: April 6th, 2023

Time: 10:30 am

Venue: Yabatech Multi-purpose Hall

The speakers gracing this Leadership series include; Uche Uzoka Annie, a certified professional chef and owner of Gourmet Twist; Williams Fatayo, CEO/Co-founder of TruQ; Sandrah Tubobereni, Creative Director of TUBO; and Temitope Onisarotu, Marketing Manager, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Holdings; Dr Buogo Obi-Oketuyi, CEO of Wood designs; Derin Philips, also known as DJ Calse; Engr. Oyesiji Oyewale, Automation Engineer; and Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye, HR Expert.

These speakers will cover a range of topics, including leadership, technology, communication, problem-solving, and entrepreneurship. You’ll even get the chance to ask your own questions and network with like-minded people. And crown it all, there will be an exciting music performance by the ace artiste, Crayon! and attendance is completely free.

To take advantage of this awesome opportunity to learn, grow, and interact with Nigeria’s best and brightest brains, Click here to register

