Kick Off Your Skills at Greensprings Kanu Football Camp This April!

The countdown has begun! Greensprings Kanu Football Camp is back with its 9th edition this April. The football stars of tomorrow will once again have the chance to showcase their skills at the Greensprings Kanu Football Camp.

After a year-long break, the event is back and ready to make an impact and the football camp is scheduled to take place as usual at the Lekki Campus of Greensprings School.

Save the date! The Greensprings Kanu Football Camp will take place from Sunday, April 16th to Friday, April 21st, 2023.

Two scholarship winners from the last edition of the camp held in 2019, Jubril Azeez and Light Eke were drafted into the Golden Eaglets squad for the West African Football Union B U-17 Championship in 2022, and the team won the championship for Nigeria.

The two are poised to represent the country at this year’s U-17 African Cup of Nations in Algeria and FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.

Listen to Light Eke as he shares his experience as a beneficiary of the Greensprings Kanu Football Camp scholarship

Greensprings Kanu Football Camp is designed to enable young children between the ages of 5 and 17 to learn the fundamental skills required to be professional football players; it aims to empower children through football and education.

The participating children are trained by top coaches from Europe and the Lagos State Football Association.

The children will be taken through many drills including one-touch shooting, three-goal drills, lay-offs, turns, chest control, headers on goal, basic short passes, shuffling passes, tackling, sliding tackles, goalkeeping techniques, and other exciting drills.

Other activities include 5-aside football matches, mentoring sessions, mental stimulation, swimming, basketball, table games and basic networking with their peers.

For your child to participate in this year’s football camp, parents can choose from the available options below:

Residential (includes accommodation and feeding for the camp period) – ₦150,000 Non-residential with bus service (includes lunch) – ₦135,000 Non-residential without bus service (includes lunch) – ₦115,000.

All three options include a complementary set of football kits, comprising Jerseys, soccer boots and hose, shin guard, polo shirt, rock sack and a leather ball).

At the end of the camp, awards of recognition will be issued to the participants who performed well during the camp, including the award for best 11, and the most promising player(s) of the year will be granted a full academic scholarship to study in Greensprings School.

Click here to get more information about the camp or call 0806 407 4503, 0704 550 2444, 0704 550 2424 or 0908 717 17000 for enquiries.

To register your child for the camp, click here. You can also pick up the registration form from any of the Greensprings campuses:

Anthony Campus: 32, Olatunde Ayoola Avenue, Anthony, Lagos, Nigeria.

Lekki Campus: Km. 40 Lekki – Epe Expy, Awoyaya, Lagos

Ikoyi Campus: 12a, Reeve road, off Glover road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria.

Registration is extended until April 13th, 2023.

Greensprings Kanu Football Camp is organised by Greensprings School in collaboration with Kanu Nwankwo and Kanu Heart Foundation.

It is a 5-day intensive football training project, where boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 17 years undergo technical football training by European coaches from the Dutch Football Association and mentorship from Kanu Nwankwo.

