Connect with us

Events Music

Highlights & Moments from 'A Timeless Night With Davido' in New York

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Get a Sneak Peek into the Grand Premiere of Imperial Media's Latest Movie, Atunwa

Events Living

#BNVisitsItaly: Motunde Explored the Charm & Beauty of Italy's Hidden Gems | Here's the Story

Events Living

BellaNaija's IK is in Jo'burg to Bring You Exclusive Content from the #BBTitans Finale Show

Events News Promotions

Indulge in Luxury! The Macallan Hosts Exclusive Lifestyle Event in Accra, Ghana

Events Promotions

Activity Fest Returns With a Bang on April 7

Career Events

Take Your Business to the Next Level with She Leads Africa's High Growth Coaching Program | Apply Here

Events

Forbes Under 30 Summit Africa announces Speaker Lineup including Uche Pedro, Adebola Williams, Fireboy DML

Events

360 Woman Africa Invests in the Future of Women: Awards N5M Grant to 4 Winners!

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Highlights & Moments from ‘A Timeless Night With Davido’ in New York

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Afrobeats superstar, Davido performed in New York City on Sunday as part of his ongoing music comeback and “Timeless” album tour.

The “IF” crooner serenaded fans with some of his old hits like “Gobe,” and “Skelewu,” and for the first time, songs like “Over Dem” and the viral Tiktok sensation, “Unavailable” off his “Timeless.” OBO was backed up by the thrilling performances of The Compozers.




The performance at Irving Plaza, New York is Davido’s first show since his peerless performance at the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

See highlights from the NYC show below:

Photo Credit: Priscilla Ouattara

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Acumen Academy: Riding the WAVE Towards Ending Youth Unemployment in Nigeria

Ifeoma Uddoh: How Women Entrepreneurs Can Navigate Uncertain Times with a Financial Plan

Everything Don Cost, God Abeg!

Omilola Oshikoya: Recession and Other Global Crisis of 2023 (Part 2)

BN Book Review: Visible Strengths by Mary Mosope Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php