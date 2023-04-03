Highlights & Moments from ‘A Timeless Night With Davido’ in New York

Afrobeats superstar, Davido performed in New York City on Sunday as part of his ongoing music comeback and “Timeless” album tour.

The “IF” crooner serenaded fans with some of his old hits like “Gobe,” and “Skelewu,” and for the first time, songs like “Over Dem” and the viral Tiktok sensation, “Unavailable” off his “Timeless.” OBO was backed up by the thrilling performances of The Compozers.







The performance at Irving Plaza, New York is Davido’s first show since his peerless performance at the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

See highlights from the NYC show below:

So crazy, this song is just 4 days old yo see response😭@davido is whoever he claims to be.🐐

So glad he is holding that mic & performing again😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/y2fcqFaRL5 — Timeless Femi ⌛️🌊💚 (@badboyy_femi) April 3, 2023

Pics I took of Davido at his Timeless tour concert tonight in NYC. He was AMAZING. #OBOBADDEST @davido pic.twitter.com/8axRc7ffad — 🇨🇮Madame Alloco🇨🇮 (@POuatts) April 3, 2023

Good to see Baddest back on stage. Davido hit maker give dem Skelewu 🎶 NYC 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Timeless #TimelessAlbum pic.twitter.com/SAHqFKCiIs — Zamani 🎴 (@xx_zamani) April 3, 2023

Davido performing “Unavailable” off the “Timeless” album for the first time at his NYC show This is crazy! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/143Gm3ooPD — WeTalkSound (WTS) (@wetalksound) April 3, 2023

Davido performing “over dem” for the first time at Irvin Plaza NYC🇺🇸

What a timeless night to be with 001🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/rfhJaSqEKr — 𝐇𝐚𝐲𝐜𝐞🇨🇦 (@Hayce81) April 3, 2023

Photo Credit: Priscilla Ouattara