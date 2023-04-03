Get a Sneak Peek into the Grand Premiere of Imperial Media’s Latest Movie, Atunwa

The grand premiere of Imperial Media‘s latest movie, Atunwa (Reincarnation) took place on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 at Viva Cinemas, Medical Road, Ikeja, Lagos. The event which was packaged by OnerVista was well attended by top industry Veterans and other cast of the movie such as Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Tony Akposheri, Yemi my Lover, Alvin Abayomi, Okey Uzoeshi, Gbugbemi Ejeye, Oluwadollars and several others.

Speaking with the director and producer of Atunwa, Adetokunbo Shittu on why he decided to make this movie, he said,

Atunwa tackles the many anomalous happenings in our society from the traditional African/Yoruba angle. It shows a family in disarray and exposes the cause in the action of Kemi Oye. This provides a fresh perspective to appraising many events that have often been treated with levity. So, the story of ATUNWA grew from the understanding that life as it is, needs to be taken with more holistic seriousness, as was the norm in the glorious ages of African civilization.

Speaking on his choice of cast, Shittu said:

The nature of the script, and the projected audiences, informed my choice of cast. The script requires actors that, beyond having the necessary, mental, physical and vocal qualities needed, are conversant with the Yoruba language. Beyond that, the final output has to appeal to the generality of the Nigerian and international audience, so, there was need to strike a balance. My casting team and I, decided to select actors from different cultural background, but with proficiency in Yoruba and English languages, and the rest is history.

Atunwa began its cinema run on Friday, March 24th, 2023 and is currently showing in the cinemas nationwide. Join the conversation across all social media by checking the hashtag #AtunwaTheMovie

Enjoy the red carpet moments here:

Sponsored Content