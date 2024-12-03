Jide Kosoko Raps, Bisola Aiyeola Sings & Patience Ozokwo Dances in “Everybody Loves Christmas”

If you’ve been counting down to the release of “Everybody Loves Jenifa” (and let’s be honest, who hasn’t?), here’s a little something to add extra sparkle to your day. Ahead of the movie’s big premiere on December 13, the cast has gifted us a festive treat—“Everybody Loves Christmas”—and its official video is here.

The video kicks off with Bisola Aiyeola belting out the opening lines: “Christmas, my favourite time of the year, the time of the year when the jollof is always sweeter and the chicken always bigger.” Can we all agree that Christmas food truly does hit different?

But wait—here’s the twist. The legendary Jide Kosoko makes a surprise appearance as Santa, , and guess what? He raps a few lines. We didn’t see that coming! And Patience Ozokwo also joins in with a line in Igbo, plus some traditional dance moves. It’s everything we love about Christmas wrapped in one fun video.

The rest of the cast comes together, singing, dancing, and spreading joy. It’s a warm celebration of Christmas—filled with laughter, love, and the magic of togetherness.

Haven’t caught the trailer for “Everybody Loves Jenifa” yet? Don’t worry; you can catch up here.

So grab your popcorn, turn up the volume, and get into the Christmas spirit with “Everybody Loves Christmas” song