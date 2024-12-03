Tyla’s “Shake Ah” Video is All About Energy & Amapiano Beats

In the music video for “Shake Ah,” amapiano stars Tony Duardo, Optimist, and Maestro Fresh–Wes join Tyla to bring the genre to life with electrifying dance moves.

As the opening track of the deluxe edition (Tyla +) of her self-titled debut album “Tyla,” “Shake Ah” is a high-energy amapiano anthem.

Shot in the vibrant streets of the Favelas, the video captures the essence of a lively party, with people dancing furiously and having the time of their lives.

Press play and join the fun: