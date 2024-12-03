Ayra Starr, Rema & Tems Make Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Albums of 2024



Rolling Stone has released its list of the Top 100 Albums of 2024, celebrating some of the most remarkable music from around the globe. Representing Nigeria on this list are Rema, Tems, and Ayra Starr, whose outstanding albums have captured international attention.

Rema – “HEIS”

Rema’s “HEIS” comes in at #11, just shy of the top 10. The album mixes his Afrobeats roots with his rise as a global star. It includes 11 tracks, like “Benin Boys” featuring Shallipopi, where they celebrate their hometown, and “Hehehe,” where Rema talks about wanting respect for what he’s done for the culture. Songs like “March Am” and “Yayo” show his drive and accomplishments.

Tems – “Born in the Wild”

Tems’ debut album, “Born in the Wild“, landed at #37. It’s a personal 18-track album about self-discovery, healing, and strength. With features from Asake on “Get It Right” and J. Cole on “Free Fall,” the album shows Tems’ growth both as an artist and as a person. The album also includes fan favourite like “Love Me Jeje” and “Me & U.”

Ayra Starr – “The Year I Turned 21”

Ayra Starr’s “The Year I Turned 21” takes the #53 spot. This 15-track album features artists like Asake, Giveon, Coco Jones, Anitta, Rvssian, and Rauw Alejandro. Songs like “Goodbye (Warm Up),” “Last Heartbreak Song,” and “Woman Commando” highlight her range. And of course, hits like “Commas” and “Bad Vibes” make the album even more unforgettable.