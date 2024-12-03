Connect with us

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr, Rema & Tems Make Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Albums of 2024

BN TV Music

Celebrate Every Win with Fireboy DML’s Uplifting Visuals for “Iseoluwa”

BN TV Music

Watch Brillsta’s Celebration of Culture in the "Ebeano" Music Video

BN TV Music

Victony Takes Us Through Love & Heartbreak in New "Sunday School" Video

BN TV Music

Joe Mettle Leads Powerful Worship in “Crown Him” Music Video

BN TV Music

Watch CKay Get "Addicted" in New Music Video feat. The Cavemen

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Ushers in the Festive Season with New Single “Merry Christmas O!”

Music

Relish Explores Love & Heartbreak in Two New Singles, “Let You Go” and “Sweeter Than Sxx”

BN TV Music

Zlatan Ibile Drops Party Anthem “Gimme Your Love” feat. Olamide

BN TV Music

Teni & Skiibii Show Off Their Cowboy Vibes in the Music Video for “Jostimilo"

Music

Ayra Starr, Rema & Tems Make Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Albums of 2024

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Rolling Stone has released its list of the Top 100 Albums of 2024, celebrating some of the most remarkable music from around the globe. Representing Nigeria on this list are Rema, Tems, and Ayra Starr, whose outstanding albums have captured international attention.

Rema – “HEIS”

Rema’s “HEIS” comes in at #11, just shy of the top 10. The album mixes his Afrobeats roots with his rise as a global star. It includes 11 tracks, like “Benin Boys” featuring Shallipopi, where they celebrate their hometown, and “Hehehe,” where Rema talks about wanting respect for what he’s done for the culture. Songs like “March Am” and “Yayo” show his drive and accomplishments.

Tems – “Born in the Wild”

Tems’ debut album, “Born in the Wild“, landed at #37. It’s a personal 18-track album about self-discovery, healing, and strength. With features from Asake on “Get It Right” and J. Cole on “Free Fall,” the album shows Tems’ growth both as an artist and as a person. The album also includes fan favourite like “Love Me Jeje” and “Me & U.”

Ayra Starr – “The Year I Turned 21”

Ayra Starr’s “The Year I Turned 21” takes the #53 spot. This 15-track album features artists like Asake, Giveon, Coco Jones, Anitta, Rvssian, and Rauw Alejandro. Songs like “Goodbye (Warm Up),” “Last Heartbreak Song,” and “Woman Commando” highlight her range. And of course, hits like “Commas” and “Bad Vibes” make the album even more unforgettable.

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php