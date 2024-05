Tems has dropped the music video of her new single, “Love Me Jeje” off her upcoming album “Born In The Wild.” “Love Me Jeje,” is a fresh interpretation of a classic by singer-songwriter Seyi Sodimu’s 1997 hit featuring Shaffy Bello.

Tems’s vibrant official video shows her belting out the song while cruising in a tricycle, keke, and dancing with friends at a lively party

Watch here: